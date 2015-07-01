FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. manufacturing sector grows in June: ISM
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. manufacturing sector grows in June: ISM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew in June by slightly more than expected, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 53.5 from 52.8 the month before, the highest level since January. The reading topped expectations of 53.1, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.

New orders rose to 56.0 from 55.8. The gauge of prices paid was unchanged at 49.5, compared with expectations of 51.0.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.