a year ago
Weak global economy, strong dollar weighing on U.S. factories: U.S. labor secretary
September 2, 2016 / 2:03 PM / a year ago

Weak global economy, strong dollar weighing on U.S. factories: U.S. labor secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Secretary of Labor Thomas Perez speaks during a Plenary session on "Training Your Skilled Workforce" at the SelectUSA Investment Summit at National Harbor, Maryland, March 24, 2015.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said on Friday the U.S. economy was enjoying solid job and wage growth, but that a weak global expansion and strong U.S. dollar were hurting the factory sector.

"When you have the global economy not recovering the way our economy is and when you have that strong dollar, when you're making things to sell to other countries they are now more expensive and the demand for those products ... is not what it needs to be," Perez told CNBC. "Those are the headwinds that we're seeing in manufacturing."

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

