Weak global economy, strong dollar weighing on U.S. factories: U.S. labor secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez said on Friday the U.S. economy was enjoying solid job and wage growth, but that a weak global expansion and strong U.S. dollar were hurting the factory sector.

"When you have the global economy not recovering the way our economy is and when you have that strong dollar, when you're making things to sell to other countries they are now more expensive and the demand for those products ... is not what it needs to be," Perez told CNBC. "Those are the headwinds that we're seeing in manufacturing."