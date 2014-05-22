FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. factory activity expands in May: Markit
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 22, 2014 / 1:48 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. factory activity expands in May: Markit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger-than-expected rate in May, while factory output growth hit its fastest pace since February 2011, an industry report showed on Thursday.

Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or “flash” U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Mangers Index rose to 56.2 in May from 55.4 in April. Economists polled by Reuters expected a reading of 55.5.

Readings above 50 indicate expansion in the sector.

“The U.S. manufacturing sector continued to gain strength heading into mid-year as supportive demand conditions led to the sharpest month-on-month increase in production for over three years,” said Paul Smith, senior economist at Markit.

“This provides further confirmation that industry will aid a rebound in U.S. GDP in the second quarter, and other indicators from the survey suggest that the sector has plenty of momentum heading into the summer and beyond.”

The output subindex also rose in May to 59.6 from 58.2 in April, and was the highest since February, 2011.

The employment subindex fell, however, to 53.5 from 53.7 in April, and was the lowest since January.

Markit’s “flash” reading is based on replies from about 85 percent of the U.S. manufacturers surveyed.

Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.