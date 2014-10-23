FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. factory activity growth slips in October: Markit
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 23, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. factory activity growth slips in October: Markit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Robotic arms spot welds on the chassis of a Ford Transit Van under assembly at the Ford Claycomo Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. manufacturing sector slowed in October to its lowest rate of growth since July, while a gauge of new orders hit its lowest level since January, an industry report showed on Thursday.

Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary or “flash” U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 56.2 from September’s final reading of 57.5. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to drop to 57.0.

A reading above 50 signals expansion in economic activity.

The new orders subindex dropped to its lowest level since January, falling to 57.1 from a final reading of 59.8 in September. Output fell to 58.0, the lowest since March, from 59.6 in September.

“The data will no doubt add to the view that policymakers should be in no rush to raise interest rates, with output and order book growth slowing and price pressures easing,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.

“On the other hand, sustained strong job creation will raise worries that slack continues to be eroded, which could drive up inflation in the medium term,” Williamson said.

The employment subindex eased slightly from September’s level, which was the strongest reading of labor conditions in the manufacturing sector since March 2012.

Markit’s “flash” reading is based on replies from about 85 percent of the U.S. manufacturers surveyed.

Reporting by Sam Forgione, Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.