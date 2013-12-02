FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago Fed suspends U.S. Midwest factory index for revamp
December 2, 2013 / 10:32 PM / 4 years ago

Chicago Fed suspends U.S. Midwest factory index for revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans speaks during the Sasin Bangkok Forum July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Chicago Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday it will suspend publication of its Midwest manufacturing index for the next several months, pending new data from the U.S. Census and revisions to the index methodology.

The bank will resume publishing the monthly index on April 28, 2014, according to a preliminary list of release dates published on the regional Fed bank’s website.

The revamp of the index, which tracks manufacturing output in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin, will likely result in significant revisions to already-published data.

The Chicago Fed had previously been expected to release the index for November on December 30.

Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
