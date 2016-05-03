University ends U.S. Upper Midwest regional factory report

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marquette University in Wisconsin said on Tuesday that it will stop publication of its monthly manufacturing activity report on the U.S. Upper Midwest, citing a decline in participation by manufacturers.

The Milwaukee-based school said the decline has eroded the validity of the data but did not give a reason for the drop in participation.

On Friday, Marquette University, which developed its monthly index with the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee, said the index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 51.05 in April from 57.78 in March.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.