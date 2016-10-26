FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 8:15 PM / in a year

University resumes U.S. Upper Midwest regional factory report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Marquette University in Wisconsin said on Wednesday it would resume publication of its monthly manufacturing activity report on the U.S. Upper Midwest, starting with its report on October data to be released on Monday. Oct. 31.

In May, the Milwaukee-based school said it stopped its report, citing a decline in participation by manufacturers which eroded the validity of the data.

The university, which developed its monthly index with the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee, did not give a reason for the decline in participation.

“Additionally, as we look to continue to increase the statistical validity of this report, we need company participation,” Doug Fisher, director of the report and an assistant professor with the university said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft

