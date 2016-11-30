FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
U.S. upper Midwest factory sector expands in November
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. upper Midwest factory sector expands in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. upper Midwest region rose in November, a private survey released on Wednesday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region increased to 54.11 from 47.46 in October.

A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity is expanding.

The survey's component on new orders jumped to 64.87 from 47.67 in October, while its production gauge climbed to 53.16 from 46.59.

But the survey's employment subindex fell to 45.58 last month from 54.34 in October.

The university and ISM-Milwaukee discontinued their survey in May and resumed publication in October.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.