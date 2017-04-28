FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Upper Midwest factory activity slows in April
April 28, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Upper Midwest factory activity slows in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest fell in April, retreating from its strongest level in over two years, but it still marked a sixth consecutive month of manufacturing growth in the region, a private survey released on Friday showed.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region fell to 57.87 in April from 61.77 in March, the highest since November 2014.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

