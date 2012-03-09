FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online jobs index rises in February
#Internet News
March 9, 2012

Online jobs index rises in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A monthly gauge of online labor demand in the United States rose in February, boosted by solid growth in transportation and warehousing as well as the retail sector, the operator of a job search website said on Friday.

Monster Worldwide Inc, an online careers and recruiting firm, said its employment index rose to 143 last month from 133 in January. The index was up 11 percent from a year earlier.

The index saw annual growth in 19 of the 20 industries and 22 of the 23 occupations monitored last month. Public administration was the only industry to register a decline.

The report was another look at the jobs market ahead of the government’s non-farm payrolls report later on Friday. That report is expected to show a third month of solid gains in February, with employers expected to have added 210,000 jobs.

The Monster Employment index is a monthly analysis based on a selection of corporate career sites and job boards. The margin of error is approximately plus or minus 1 percent.

Reported by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Richard Borsuk

