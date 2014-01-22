FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mortgage applications rise in latest week: MBA
January 22, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications rise in latest week: MBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A single family home is shown for sale in Encinitas, California May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose in the latest week, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 4.7 percent to 404.1 in the week ended January 17.

The index hit its lowest level since December 2000 at the end of last year, soon after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start pulling back on its $85 billion per month bond-buying program as the economy grows strong enough to stand on its own.

The interest rate on fixed 30-year mortgages averaged 4.57 percent last week, the lowest level since November 2013 and down 9 basis points from the previous week.

The MBA’s seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 9.9 percent. The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, slipped 3.6 percent.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
