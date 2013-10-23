FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mortgage applications dip, but purchase demand edges up: MBA
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications dip, but purchase demand edges up: MBA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house in Miami Gardens, Florida in this September 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home loans dropped slightly in the latest week as decreased refinancing activity offset a slight rise in demand for purchase loans, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 0.6 percent in the week ended October 18. That followed a gain of 0.3 percent in the previous week.

The figures came against the backdrop of a U.S. federal government shutdown, which ended during the latter part of last week. The shutdown cast a spotlight on fiscal policy, with some economists worrying it put a drag on the economy.

The shutdown affected the mortgage market, the MBA said in the previous survey.

MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates edged down 7 basis points to 4.39 percent, the lowest rate since June.

The refinancing index fell 1.3 percent. By contrast, the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 0.7 percent.

The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.

Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.