U.S. mortgage applications rise in latest week-MBA

Homes are seen for sale in the northwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Applications for U.S. home mortgages rose last week as both purchase and refinancing applications jumped, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 10.3 percent in the week ended June 6.

The MBA’s seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications rose 11.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, increased 9.3 percent.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.34 percent in the week, up 8 basis points from 4.26 percent the week before.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.