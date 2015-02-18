FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. mortgage applications fall in latest week: MBA
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 18, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. mortgage applications fall in latest week: MBA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Homes are seen for sale in the southwest area of Portland, Oregon March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

NEW YORK (Reuters) - - Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as interest rates rose, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 13.2 percent in the week ended Feb. 13.

The MBA’s seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 16.0 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 7.1 percent.

The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 66 percent of applications from 69 percent the week before.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.93 percent in the week, up 9 basis points from 3.84 percent the previous week.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.