Federal Reserve and New York City Police officers stand guard in front of the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York, October 17, 2012.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday pared its forecast on U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 2.43 percent from 2.63 percent it estimated a week ago due mainly to weak data on domestic retail sales in July.

"The largest negative contribution came from retail

sales data," the N.Y. Fed said in a statement.