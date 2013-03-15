FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY Fed manufacturing grows in March, but pace slows
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Federal Reserve Board
March 15, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed manufacturing grows in March, but pace slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York state manufacturing sector expanded for a second straight month in March, though the pace of growth cooled slightly and a measure of new orders fell, data from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Friday.

The New York Fed’s “Empire State” general business conditions index slipped to 9.24 from 10.04 in February, shy of expectations for 10.

Prior to February’s gain, the sector had contracted for six straight months through the latter part of 2012 into 2013.

Financial markets barely reacted to Friday’s data.

The new orders index fell to 8.18 from 13.31, while shipments dropped to 7.76 from 13.08. The measure of inventories contracted to minus 5.38 from zero.

Employment gauges pointed to a sluggish labor market as the index for the number of employees fell to 3.23 from 8.08. The average employee workweek index rose to zero from minus 4.04, pointing to unchanged conditions this month.

Still, firms continued to show optimism, with the index of business conditions six months ahead rising to its highest level since April 2012 to 36.43 from 33.07.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions leading up to the national sector report.

The most recent national snapshot from the Institute for Supply Management showed growth picked up to its best pace in over a year and a half in February, suggesting the sector will continue to support the economic recovery.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.