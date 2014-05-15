New York state factory growth jumps to 4-year high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of manufacturing in New York state accelerated in May to its fastest pace in nearly four years on a sharp pickup in new orders and improvement in employment conditions, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed’s “Empire State” general business conditions index jumped to 19.01 this month from 1.29 in April, which was the lowest since November. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 5.0.

Readings above zero indicate growth.

The May figure was the strongest since 20.67 set in June 2010.

New orders rose to 10.44 from minus 2.77 and the shipment component climbed to 17.44 from 3.25. The inventories sub-index improved to 2.20 from minus 3.06.

The index for the number of employees more than doubled to 20.88 from 8.16, while the average employee workweek index edged up to 2.20 from 2.04 in April.

The index of business conditions six months ahead rose to 43.96 in May, which was its highest level in more than two years, from 38.23 in April.

The survey of manufacturing plants in New York state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.