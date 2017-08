Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker counting currency at a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand at a 2.67 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following stronger-than-expected data on domestic income and jobs growth, the New York Federal Reserve's forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest fourth-quarter GDP estimate was faster than the 2.50 percent growth rate calculated on Nov. 25, the New York Fed said on its website.