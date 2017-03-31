FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Fed pares U.S. Q1, Q2 GDP views after spending data
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 31, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 months ago

N.Y. Fed pares U.S. Q1, Q2 GDP views after spending data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it dialed back its forecast on U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter and second quarter following weaker-than-forecast data on consumer spending in February.

The regional central bank's "Nowcast" forecast program showed first-quarter GDP on track to expand at a 2.87 percent pace, slower than the 2.96 percent rate calculated a week ago and second-quarter GDP on course to grow at 2.58 percent, compared with 2.66 percent a week earlier.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

