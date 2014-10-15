New York state factory activity drops from near five-year high: NY Fed

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New York state in October slowed to its weakest pace since April after posting its strongest pace in nearly five years the previous month, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Wednesday.

The New York Fed’s Empire State general business conditions index plunged to 6.17 from September’s 27.54, which was the highest reading since October 2009.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 20.50 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.

New orders sank to their lowest since April at minus 1.73 from 16.86, while inventories grew to 2.27 from minus 7.61 in September.

The pace of growth in employment gauges was mixed, with the index for the number of employees rising to 10.23 from 3.26, while the average employee workweek index slipped to minus 1.14 in October from September’s 3.26.

The index of business conditions six months ahead fell to 41.66 from 46.72 the previous month.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.