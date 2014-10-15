FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York state factory activity drops from near five-year high: NY Fed
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 15, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New York state factory activity drops from near five-year high: NY Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

William Dudley, President of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, speaks at Brooklyn College in the Brooklyn borough of New York, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New York state in October slowed to its weakest pace since April after posting its strongest pace in nearly five years the previous month, the New York Federal Reserve said in a report on Wednesday.

The New York Fed’s Empire State general business conditions index plunged to 6.17 from September’s 27.54, which was the highest reading since October 2009.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 20.50 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.

New orders sank to their lowest since April at minus 1.73 from 16.86, while inventories grew to 2.27 from minus 7.61 in September.

The pace of growth in employment gauges was mixed, with the index for the number of employees rising to 10.23 from 3.26, while the average employee workweek index slipped to minus 1.14 in October from September’s 3.26.

The index of business conditions six months ahead fell to 41.66 from 46.72 the previous month.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.