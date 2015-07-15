FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York state factory activity recovers in July: NY Fed
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

New York state factory activity recovers in July: NY Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New York state improved in July, rebounding from a two-plus year low on a modest pickup in business outlook, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Wednesday.

The New York Fed’s Empire State general business conditions index rose to 3.86 in July from -1.98 in June, which was its lowest level since January 2013.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise to 3.0 this month. A reading above zero indicates expansion.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.

The survey’s index on future business conditions climbed to 27.04 from June’s 25.84, which was the weakest since February.

Other components of the July survey were mixed, suggesting overall business activity remained subdued.

The new orders index was in negative territory for a second month at -3.50 compared with -2.12 in June, while shipment activity declined to 7.88 in July from 12.01.

The survey’s gauge on the average employee workweek rose for a second month to 4.26 from 3.85 in June, but the index for the number of employees fell to 3.19, the lowest since December 2013, from 8.65 in June.

Prices paid fell to a three-year low at 7.45 from 9.62 in June, while prices received rose to 5.32 from 0.96.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
