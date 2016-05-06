U.S. GDP seen growing 0.8 percent in second quarter: N.Y. Fed

A plane is seen during take off in New Jersey behind the Statue of Liberty in New York's Harbor as seen from the Brooklyn borough of New York February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to expand at an annualized rate of 0.8 percent in the second quarter, unchanged from its estimate a week earlier, following this week’s spate of domestic economic data, the New York Federal Reserve said on Friday.

On balance, the latest figures on trade balance, business activities and spending “had a minimal net effect” the regional Fed’s forecast on the gross domestic product in the second quarter, it said on its website.