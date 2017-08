The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following the latest data on durable goods orders and new single-family home sales, New York Federal Reserve's forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest GDP estimate was faster than the 1.7 percent pace calculated a week earlier, the regional Fed said on its website.