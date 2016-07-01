FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. growth seen holding above 2 percent: N.Y. Fed
July 1, 2016 / 3:44 PM / a year ago

U.S. growth seen holding above 2 percent: N.Y. Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The frame of a 2015 Ford Mustang vehicle moves down the production line at the Ford Motor Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, U.S. August 20, 2015.Rebecca Cook/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy remained on track to expand a tad above 2 percent in the coming months as this week's data hinted at moderate growth in consumer spending and a rebound in factory activity, the New York Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The regional central bank said its Nowcast model showed the gross domestic product likely grew at a 2.08 percent annualized pace in the second quarter, compared with a 2.11 percent estimate a week ago. Its growth forecast on third-quarter GDP was 2.21 percent, versus 2.14 percent a week earlier.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
