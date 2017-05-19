FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Fed raises U.S. second-quarter GDP growth view to 2.3 percent
#Business News
May 19, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 3 months ago

N.Y. Fed raises U.S. second-quarter GDP growth view to 2.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it raised its outlook on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter, citing positive surprises from industrial production and capacity utilization data in April which helped offset last month’s drop in home construction.

The U.S. gross domestic product was on track to expand at an annualized pace of 2.32 percent, faster than the prior estimate of 1.88 percent on May 12, the New York Fed's "Nowcast" program showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

