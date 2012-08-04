Obama says too many still jobless, need to help middle class

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama welcomed Friday’s data showing employers kept hiring in July but said there were still too many Americans without jobs, and warned that Republican tax plans would hurt the middle class at a still-sensitive time.

“We’ve still got too many folks out there who are looking for work, we’ve got more work to do on their behalf,” Obama, who is running for re-election in November, told an event at the White House where he pitched his own plan to keep middle class taxes low and raise rates on the very rich.

“The last thing that we should be doing is asking middle class families who are still struggling to recover from this recession to pay more in taxes. Rebuilding this strong economy begins with rebuilding our middle class,” the Democrat said.