FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House declines comment on stock market but notes economic weakness abroad
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 16, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

White House declines comment on stock market but notes economic weakness abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House spokesman Josh Earnest fields a question about Ebola during a press briefing at the White House in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday declined comment on a recent dip by the U.S. stock market but noted that a variety of countries abroad have experienced economic weakness abroad.

The comments by White House spokesman Josh Earnest were in line with what economic analysts have been saying about recent stock market gyrations.

“I do think that there are indications that broader economies in countries around the world, including economies that are closely linked to the United States, have seen some weakness in recent months. That’s something we’re concerned about,” Earnest told reporters.

Reporting By Steve; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.