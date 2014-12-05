Obama calls bullish jobs report welcome sign for millions of Americans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said the latest U.S. jobs report shows wages are rising, calling it “a very welcome sign for millions of Americans.”

“We’ve got an opportunity to keep up this progress if Congress is willing to keep our government open, avoid self-inflicted wounds, and work together to invest in the things that support faster job growth in high-paying jobs,” Obama said, citing legislation supporting exports, infrastructure, tax reform and immigration reform as examples.