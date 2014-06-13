FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Growth not enough to tackle inequality in U.S.: OECD's Gurria
June 13, 2014 / 2:19 PM / 3 years ago

Growth not enough to tackle inequality in U.S.: OECD's Gurria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economic recovery is resilient but strong growth will not be sufficient to tackle income inequality, the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

OECD chief Angel Gurria said benefits of growth in the United States should be distributed more widely.

“Growth is not enough. The benefits of growth must be shared,” Gurria said at an event to mark the release of the OECD’s Economic Survey of the United States.

The Paris-based group said it expected the U.S. to grow 2.5 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2015.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
