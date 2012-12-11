FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. November small business confidence dives to 2-1/2-year low
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Small Business(THD)
December 11, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. November small business confidence dives to 2-1/2-year low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. small business sentiment tumbled to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years in November as owners grew very pessimistic about business conditions over the next six months.

The National Federation of Independent Business said on Tuesday its optimism index plummeted 5.6 points to 87.5 last month, the weakest reading since March 2010.

The NFIB blamed the November 6 election in which President Barack Obama won a second term, for the sharp erosion in confidence, with Superstorm Sandy, which battered the East Coast in late October, playing a limited role.

“The only other significant event was the resolution of the election, an event that had created much uncertainty among business owners as to the future direction of economic policy and the economy,” the NFIB said.

It gave no further details. Last month, the share of small business owners anticipating better business conditions in the next six months fell 37 points.

There were also declines, though not as steep, in the shares of owners expecting higher sales and earnings, as well as planning to invest in capital.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.