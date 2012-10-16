FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial output rises 0.4 percent in September
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Industrial output rises 0.4 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chevrolet Cruze chassis move along the assembly line at the General Motors Cruze assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Industrial output rose by more than expected in September, posting a sharp rebound from a downwardly revised drop the previous month, which had been held back because of hurricane impact on oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Industrial production rose by 0.4 percent, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent rise compared to a 1.4 percent decline in August. This was initially reported as a 1.2 percent drop.

Industrial production encompasses output from factories, utilities and mining operations, including oil and natural gas production.

Manufacturing output rose by 0.2 percent, utilities output was up 1.5 percent and mining output advanced 0.9 percent in September.

Capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are using their resources, was at 78.3 percent in September, matching forecasts, and was slightly higher than the 78.0 percent rate in August. This was previously estimated at 78.2 percent.

Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.