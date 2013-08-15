U.S. industrial output unchanged in July

A Ford Motor production worker assembles batteries for Ford electric and hybrid vehicles at the Ford Rawsonville Assembly Plant in Ypsilanti Twsp, Michigan November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production was unchanged in July as a decline in manufacturing output and utilities counteracted an uptick in mining activity.

Output at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities held steady last month after a revised 0.2 percent increase in June, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent increase in July.

Manufacturing output declined 0.1 percent last month, falling short of economists’ expectation of a 0.3 percent rise, after a revised 0.2 percent increase in June. Manufacturing was bogged down by a 1.7 percent fall in the production of motor vehicles and parts and a 1.0 percent decline in machinery.

Mining output posted a 2.1 percent gain for its fourth consecutive monthly increase, while utilities fell for the fourth consecutive month with a 2.1 percent loss.

Industrial capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are deploying their resources, was down slightly at 77.6 percent, a rate that lies 2.6 percentage points below its estimated long-run average. Economists had expected a reading of 77.9 percent.

Officials at the Fed look at the utilization measures as a signal of how much slack remains in the economy, and how much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.