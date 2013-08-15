FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. industrial output unchanged in July
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

U.S. industrial output unchanged in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Ford Motor production worker assembles batteries for Ford electric and hybrid vehicles at the Ford Rawsonville Assembly Plant in Ypsilanti Twsp, Michigan November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production was unchanged in July as a decline in manufacturing output and utilities counteracted an uptick in mining activity.

Output at the nation’s factories, mines and utilities held steady last month after a revised 0.2 percent increase in June, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 percent increase in July.

Manufacturing output declined 0.1 percent last month, falling short of economists’ expectation of a 0.3 percent rise, after a revised 0.2 percent increase in June. Manufacturing was bogged down by a 1.7 percent fall in the production of motor vehicles and parts and a 1.0 percent decline in machinery.

Mining output posted a 2.1 percent gain for its fourth consecutive monthly increase, while utilities fell for the fourth consecutive month with a 2.1 percent loss.

Industrial capacity utilization, a measure of how fully firms are deploying their resources, was down slightly at 77.6 percent, a rate that lies 2.6 percentage points below its estimated long-run average. Economists had expected a reading of 77.9 percent.

Officials at the Fed look at the utilization measures as a signal of how much slack remains in the economy, and how much room growth has to run before it becomes inflationary.

Reporting by Paige Gance Editing by Walker Simon and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.