Fed delays release of Sept industrial production report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would not publish September’s industrial production report next Thursday as scheduled because of insufficient data owing to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

“The industrial production indexes that are published ... incorporate a range of data from other government agencies, the publication of which has been delayed as a result of the federal government shutdown,” the Fed said in a statement.

It said no new release date had been set. The partial shutdown, now in its second week has delayed the release of key data such as the September employment, retail sales and consumer inflation reports.