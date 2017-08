Louisville Assembly Plant employees work to assemble the new 2013 Ford Escape on the production line in Louisville, Kentucky, June 13, 2012.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. industrial production rose more than expected in July, according to Federal Reserve data released on Tuesday.

Industrial output increased 0.7 percent last month after an downwardly revised 0.4 percent increase in June. Last month, manufacturing output rose 0.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial production climbing 0.3 percent last month.