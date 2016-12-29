U.S. commercial paper market grows in week: Fed

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper grew in the week ended Dec 28 Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $20.5 billion to $986.5 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - fell $14 billion to $920.4 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $0.2 billion to $197 billion.