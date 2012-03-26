Instant View 5: U.S. pending homes sales dip 0.5 percent in February

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in February, suggesting a further pull back in sales as the housing market struggles to regain its footing.

STORY: TABLE

COMMENTS:

VASSILI SEREBRIAKOV, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO, NEW YORK

“The pending home sales follow a positive rise in January. Overall, though the housing market is showing just a modest improvement and I think that’s one of the sectors that worries the Fed and prevents the U.S. from having a stronger recovery.”

GARY THAYER, CHIEF MACRO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO ADVISORS, ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI

“Pending home sales were weaker than expected in February. The number, however, is still in an upward trend. On a year over year basis, pending home sales are up 13.9 percent. So we are seeing some better numbers even though the February number was a bit of a disappointment. With mortgage rates still very low and home prices very low, we are beginning to see some life in the housing market. I don’t think the Fed will do anything extra right now. They are watching the economy to see if the job creation we’ve recently seen is sustainable. The Fed is under a lot of pressure to focus more attention on the job situation and the high unemployment rate. If the job situation weakens again, that’s when we’d probably see some additional quantitative easing from the Fed.”

SUBODH KUMAR, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, SUBODH KUMAR & ASSOCIATES IN TORONTO

”I think the housing market is still weak. It’s a continuation of what we’ve seen in the last few weeks. To me, fixing housing is the issue for the Fed...I think the Fed remains in neutral mode for now. It’s still an open question whether they’ll do Q3 or not because of housing and unemployment and the weakness there.

JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“This was a little lower than expectations and does suggest that home sales are losing momentum. Also it is important to note that pending homes sales are contract agreements and according to reports from realtors the failure rate has gone up significantly.”

“This suggests a pretty weak start to the spring selling season. The warm weather in the winter seems to have pulled forward sales. Recent data shows while foreclosures are down a bit, they remain stunningly high and this should continue to weigh on sales and prices.”

VIMOMBI NSHOM, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“Less contracts preluding to the sale of an existing home were signed in February, as the Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) slipped by 0.5% to 96.5. In the last report, the PHSI had risen in January, by 1.9% to 97.0, and has pretty much been on an alternating pattern for since October. The market thought the index compiled by the National Association of Realtors would rise again, this time by 1%. Many were hoping for a positive February reading, which would have been taken as an indication that the Spring would be a good selling season, given the PHSI’s 1-2 month lead over final sales. Although the index fell, homebuying activity is still better than it was at the beginning of 2011 (last Feb is was 88.4, so the index is up 9.2% yr/yr) and this fact should keep expectations for continued housing improvements afloat.”

MARKET REACTION

STOCKS: U.S. stocks hold onto earlier gains.

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices maintain earlier losses.

FOREX: Dollar slightly extends losses versus euro.