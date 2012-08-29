July pending home sales touch two-year high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose to their highest level in more than two years in July, an industry group said on Wednesday, suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining traction.

COMMENTS:

SEAN INCREMONA, ECONOMIST, 4CAST LTD, NEW YORK:

“This maintains the mild upturn in the series, more than reversing last month’s decline. Still it is not resilient activity in the housing market. We had a bit of a pay back from a mild winter in the spring data which could have weighed on existing home sales. This suggests there could be somewhat of a catch up in existing homes sales.”

FRED DICKSON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, D.A. DAVIDSON & CO., LAKE OSWEGO, OREGON

“While the level of housing activity remains depressed, it reinforces the notion that housing has turned the corner. It’s another piece of positive data on the home front.”

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK

“The bottom line is that pending home sales benefited from very easy seasonal factors for this particular month. This easy seasonal factor flattered this number. Keep in mind that mortgage applications for home purchases are still stunningly low and that is suggestive that the housing recovery is going to remain fairly modest.”

KATHY LIEN, MANAGING DIRETOR, BK ASSET MANAGEMENT, NEW YORK

“Every piece of housing data we’ve seen this month has been pretty good. This indicates stabilization in the housing market. The low level of interest rates has helped bolster demand for houses. I think it reinforces that Bernanke probably won’t provide signals about more easing at Jackson Hole.”