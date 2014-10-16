FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philly Fed factory activity expands at slower pace in October
October 16, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Philly Fed factory activity expands at slower pace in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded at a slower pace in October, though it was slightly faster than expected, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 20.7 from 22.5 the month before and ahead of economists’ expectations for 20.0, according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region’s manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
