Philly Fed factory activity expands at blistering pace in November

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded at its fastest pace in years in November, with growth blowing past expectations, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index jumped to 40.8 from 20.7 in October, its highest since December 1993 and more than double the 18.3 that analysts had expected, according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region’s manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.