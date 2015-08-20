FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philly Fed factory activity picks up in August
#Business News
August 20, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Philly Fed factory activity picks up in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aircraft technician assembles an S-76D helicopter at Sikorsky Global Helicopters in Coatesville, Pennsylvania October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded in August at a faster pace than expected, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business activity index hit 8.3 in August compared with 5.7 the month before. The August reading was above economists’ expectations of 7.0 according to a Reuters poll.

Any reading above zero indicates expansion in the region’s manufacturing. The survey covers factories in eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

It is seen as one of the first monthly indicators of the health of U.S. manufacturing, leading up to the national report by the Institute for Supply Management.

The reading on new orders slipped to 5.8 in August from the July reading of 7.1, while the prices paid subindex dropped to 6.2 from 20.2 in July.

The employment index jumped to 5.3 in August from -0.4 in July.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

