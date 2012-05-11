Economists see brighter labor market -survey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Economists expect the U.S. unemployment rate to average 8.1 percent this year, and to fall to 7.7 percent next year, according to a survey released on Friday showing Wall Street’s view of the labor market has brightened.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s second-quarter survey of 39 forecasters showed unemployment is expected to average 8.1 percent in the current quarter, which is where the rate stood in April.

The Fed bank’s first-quarter release showed economists had expected the jobless rate to average 8.3 percent this year and 7.9 percent next year. The new, lower forecasts likely reflect optimism tied to a drop in unemployment in recent months that also prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower estimates.

The U.S. economy strengthened toward the end of last year and early this year, and the unemployment rate is at a three-year low. But job growth slowed sharply in March and April and, critically, more Americans stopped looking for work.

The forecasters predicted annual average job gains at a monthly rate of 171,900 this year, and 175,700 next year. Employers added 115,000 workers to payrolls last month.

Gross domestic product was expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.3 percent in 2012 and 2.7 percent in 2013, unchanged from the Fed bank’s estimates in the first-quarter release.

The forecasters raised their 2014 growth expectations to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent, and their 2015 expectations to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent.

For the current quarter, growth is estimated at 2.4 percent, according to the survey, up from the initial expectation of 2.3 percent.

Economists also ratcheted up their inflation forecasts. The headline Consumer Price Index was seen averaging 2.3 percent for the year, up from 2.0 percent. In January, the Federal Reserve explicitly set a 2.0-percent inflation target.