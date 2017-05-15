FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PIMCO pares 2017 U.S. core inflation view to 2 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2017 / 5:17 PM / 3 months ago

PIMCO pares 2017 U.S. core inflation view to 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A employee walks by a meat cooler in the grocery section of a Sam's Club during a media tour in Bentonville, Arkansas, U.S. on June 5, 2014.Rick Wilking/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment manager PIMCO said on Monday it reduced its U.S. core inflation forecast at the end of 2017 to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent following a softer-than-expected reading on the Consumer Price Index released on Friday.

"In a nutshell, unlike in March, April’s soft inflation across a range of core goods and services prices cannot be explained away by large, one-off price adjustments or other quirks in the data," PIMCO U.S. economist Tiffany Wilding wrote in a blog post.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.