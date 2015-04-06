FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. March services sector activity rises to highest since August: Markit
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 6, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. March services sector activity rises to highest since August: Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cashiers check out for Thanksgiving Day shoppers at a Target store in Chicago, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. services sector expanded in March at its fastest pace since August, an industry report showed on Monday.

Financial firm Markit said its final reading of its Purchasing Managers Index for the services sector rose to 59.2 in March from 57.1 in February. The March reading was the highest level since August and was above the preliminary, or “flash,” reading of 58.6.

A reading over 50 signals expansion in economic activity.

Markit’s March reading of employment at service companies rose to 54.0, up from 52.7 in February and its highest reading since June. The March number was the same as the preliminary reading.

The services index’s new business component also rose in March to its highest since September.

Markit’s composite PMI, a weighted average of its manufacturing and services indexes, rose to 59.2 in March, its best reading since August, from 57.2 in February. The preliminary March reading was 58.5.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.