FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. factory activity edges higher in September: Markit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 1, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. factory activity edges higher in September: Markit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SUVs move through the assembly line at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - Growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector rose slightly in September but was still at its second-lowest level since Oct. 2013, according to an industry report released on Thursday.

Financial data firm Markit said its final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index inched higher to 53.1 in September from 53.0 in August, which marked the lowest level since Oct. 2013. The September level was also up from a preliminary reading of 53.0.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The index’s employment component fell to 50.8 in September from 52.4 in August, marking its lowest level since June 2013. Output rose, however, to 54.5 after hitting 53.8, its lowest level since Jan. 2014, in August.

“The U.S. manufacturing sector has seen a distinct loss of growth momentum in recent months, endured the worst performance for two years during the third quarter,” said Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.

“Headwinds include the rising dollar, weak demand in global markets, a downturn in business investment and financial market jitters,” he added.

Williamson said that the manufacturing slowdown “will be insufficient on its own to deter the Fed from hiking rates later this year, but adds a warning light that the pace of economic growth is set to slow as we move into the final quarter of the year.”

The manufacturing sector Purchasing Managers’ Index is compiled by information services company Markit.

Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.