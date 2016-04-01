FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ISM U.S. manufacturing index rises to 51.8 in March
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

ISM U.S. manufacturing index rises to 51.8 in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford Motor assembly worker works on a 2015 Ford Mustang vehicle at the Ford Motor Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy’s manufacturing sector resumed growth in March, bolstered by strength in new orders, according to an industry report released on Friday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity rose to 51.8 from 49.5 the month before. The reading was just above expectations of 50.7 from a Reuters poll of 68 economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The employment index fell to 48.1 from 48.5 a month earlier. Expectations called for a reading of 49.5.

New orders climbed to 58.3 from 51.5. The prices paid index rose to 51.5 from 38.5, compared to expectations of 42.0.

Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
