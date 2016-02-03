ISM services index slips to 53.5 in January

A waitress seats customers dining at Norms Diner on La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy’s service sector expanded in January but at a slower pace than the previous month, according to an industry report released on Wednesday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of non-manufacturing activity fell to 53.5 from 55.8 the month before. The reading was below expectations of 55.1 from a Reuters poll of 73 economists.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The business activity index fell to 53.9 from 59.5 the month before. That was below expectations of 58.5.

The employment index fell to 52.1 from 56.3 a month earlier. New orders dropped to 56.5 from 58.9. The prices paid index fell to 46.4 from 51.0.

The U.S. economy’s manufacturing sector contracted in January but was slightly improved from the previous month, according to an earlier ISM report.