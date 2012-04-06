FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ranks of America's working poor grew in 2010
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 6, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 6 years

Ranks of America's working poor grew in 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of working Americans earning so little they lived in poverty reached 7.2 percent of the labor force in 2010, the highest level in at least two decades, the government said on Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 7.6 percent of women among the working poor, compared to 6.7 percent of men. In 2009, the working poor rate was 7 percent.

Education made a huge difference. Among workers who had not graduated from high school, 21.4 percent lived below the official poverty line against only 2.1 percent of those with a university degree. The highest rate was amongst the unemployed looking for work during the year at 35.1 percent.

The official poverty line in 2010 was an annual income of $10,830 for a single person and $22,050 for a family of four.

Overall, the United States had 46.2 million people living in poverty that year, or 15.1 percent of the population o f all ages. The working poor totaled 10.5 million.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics conducted a special survey in 2011 which it is used to calculate the figures, based on those who were in the labor force for at least 27 weeks either working or looking for work.

The rate for working poor was 5.5 percent in 1987, the furthest back that the BLS included in its report, and in 1999 it fell below 5 percent.

Reporting by Stella Dawson, Editing by Jackie Frank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.