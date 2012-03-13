FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Instant View: Feb retail sales rise largest in five months
March 14, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 6 years ago

Instant View: Feb retail sales rise largest in five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Retail sales recorded their largest gain in five months in February as Americans snapped up motor vehicles and bought a range of goods even as they paid more for gasoline, government data showed on Tuesday.

COMMENTS:

THEODORE LITTLETON, ECONOMIST, IFR ECONOMICS, A UNIT OF THOMSON REUTERS

“Retail sales rose 1.1% in February, 0.9% ex-autos, beating out expectations of a 1.0% headline gain, 0.7% ex-autos. Revisions pulled the January figures up from +0.4% to +0.6% overall and from +0.7% to +1.1% ex-autos.”

Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300

