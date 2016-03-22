FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richmond Fed U.S. factory index jumps to highest since 2010
March 22, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Richmond Fed U.S. factory index jumps to highest since 2010

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Various models of motorcycles are shown at Harley-Davidson of Frederick in Frederick Maryland, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A measure of manufacturing activity in the lower U.S. Atlantic region rose in March to its strongest level in nearly six years, recovering from its weakest level in six months, the Richmond Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

The Richmond Federal Reserve’s composite factory index rose to +22 points in March from -4 in February.

The latest figure reached its highest level since +26 in April 2010.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index covers activity in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and most of West Virginia.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
