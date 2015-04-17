U.S. consumer sentiment rises in April

A shopper walks down an aisle in a newly opened Walmart Neighborhood Market in Chicago in this September 21, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected in April, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary April reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 95.9, up from the final March read of 93.0. Analysts were looking for a reading of 94.0.

The survey’s subindex on business conditions rose to 108.2 from 105.0 in March, while a read on consumer expectations rose to 88.0 from 85.3. The median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters was for a reading of 105.2 for the conditions index and 87.0 for expectations.